Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri game moved to Vatuwaqa

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There will be no Extra Premier League double header at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori today.

This has been confirmed by the Fiji Football Association and they have moved the Global Care Suva FC vs Tailevu Naitasiri fixture to the Fiji FA Academy ground in Vatuwaqa.

The match will start at 1pm.

Four EPL games will be played today, starting at 11am with Ba taking on Lautoka at Churchill Park.

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Nasinu and Nadroga battle at the Uprising Sports ground at 3pm while the lone match at Ratu Cakobau Park will be between Rewa and Nadi.

Yesterday Labasa defeated Navua 5-2 at Subrail Park.

Meanwhile, in this morning’s English Premier League games, Arsenal beat Newcastle United 1-0 to go top of the table.

Aston Villa beat Fulham 1-0, Liverpool defeated Crystal Palace 3-1, Everton lost 1-2 to West Ham and Tottenham beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-0.