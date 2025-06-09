Justice training strengthens community services

[Ministry of Justice/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Justice is strengthening access to justice at the community level through ongoing training aimed at improving the performance and professionalism of Justices of the Peace across the country.

This follows the successful completion of a three-day JP Refresher Workshop for participants from the Central Division, focused on enhancing knowledge of legal procedures, ethical standards, and the responsibilities of JPs in delivering frontline justice services.

Assistant Minister for Justice Ratu Josaia Niudamu says Justices of the Peace play a critical role as the first point of contact for members of the public seeking legal assistance.

He stressed that this responsibility requires the highest level of integrity, impartiality, and professionalism.

He also emphasized the need for continuous learning, saying the legal environment continues to evolve and JPs must remain well-equipped to serve communities effectively and fairly.

The Ministry of Justice says the refresher programme is part of broader reforms to improve justice delivery, with similar workshops planned for the Northern and Western Divisions.