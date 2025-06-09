Arsenal back on top

Arsenal regained their place at the top of the Premier League as Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike was enough for the Gunners to beat Newcastle in a hard-fought match at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side had dropped to second place for the first time since October after Manchester City’s win against Burnley in midweek had seen them go top of the table on goal difference.

Arsenal started the game well and took the lead in the ninth minute through Eze after a well-worked short corner.

The England international was passed the ball on the edge of the box by Kai Havertz and curled an excellent strike into the top corner.

Newcastle had chances of their own through William Osula, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali but could not find a way to score in the first half.

Eddie Howe introduced Yoane Wissa and Harvey Barnes after the break as the away side chased an equaliser.

And Wissa missed a golden opportunity late on to level the match as Newcastle were defeated for the fourth league match in a row.

The win moves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Premier League having played a game more than title-rivals Manchester City.

The only negative of the day for the Gunners was that both Havertz and Eze had to be substituted with injury.