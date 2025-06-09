$231,920 profit for FRU

[Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

It’s been a successful year for the Fiji Rugby Union in its first year as a company after recording a profit in the last financial year.

This was revealed FRU chief executive Koli Sewabu after the Annual General Meeting in Lami yesterday.

In its inaugural year as Fiji Rakavi — the commercial arm of FRU — the organization generated total revenue of $27.08 million and achieved a net profit of $231,920.

Sewabu says they’re grateful for the unqualified audit report from their auditors Ernst & Young,

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He says. Errnst & Young Australia were here a couple of weeks ago to also look at the financial health of Fiji Rugby and what improvements they can put in place to take them to the next level.

Elections were also held during the AGM.

Per the Fiji Rugby Articles of Association, each board member serves a two-year term, concluding the terms of Director of Finance Anare Manulevu and Director of Legal Mosese Naivalu, both of whom were re-elected to their respective positions.

Tony Ram, announced late last year as a Co-opted Director or a non-voting member on the FRU board) was formally welcomed at the AGM.

Meanwhile, former Flying Fijians winger, Isaac Mow, who was nominated by the Suva Rugby Union and received support from the members present, is now a Director of Rugby.

Twenty-six union representatives were part of the AGM, which began with a workshop providing unions with a detailed outlook on the 2026 provincial competition.