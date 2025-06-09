New evacuation centre opens in Vuniyalayala settlement

[Photo: MINISTRY OF RURAL AND MARITIME DEVELOPMENT/ FACEBOOK]

Residents of Vuniyalayala Settlement in Labasa now have access to a newly furnished evacuation centre, providing shelter during natural disasters.

Vuniyalayala Latchmi Narayan Mandir President Niresh Chand says the community previously used a nearby school as an evacuation centre; however, accessing it was a challenge.

“Previously, our nearest evacuation centre was a nearby school. However, to get to the school, we had to cross a bridge, and when it rained heavily, the bridge would flood. We would then have to find ways or swim across the bridge to get to the nearest evacuation center. But that will change from tonight onwards. We are so grateful to the Government for being able to help us in ensuring the safety of community members.”

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Mosese Bulitavu says the Vuniyalayala Evacuation Centre reflects the Government’s commitment to disaster-resilient communities.

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“This project ensures that residents will no longer face the perilous challenge of accessing safe shelter during floods or other natural disasters.”

The project was funded at a cost of more than $30,000 and will accommodate approximately 90 households from the settlement.