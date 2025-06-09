Rabuka orders clean-up of security forces amid drug concerns

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Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has directed the Fiji Police Force and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces to root out any officers involved in illicit activities.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One program “Voqa ni Davui”, Rabuka acknowledged there could be some level of involvement by individuals within the forces in the illegal drug trade.

He revealed that during a recent meeting with RFMF Commander Ro Jone Kalouniwai and Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu, he stressed the need to keep both institutions clean, transparent, and free from external influence.

Rabuka says the leadership of the two forces holds the responsibility of ensuring their personnel uphold the law and the integrity expected of them.

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He has called for a thorough assessment of officers to identify and remove those who may be compromising the reputation of the institutions.

The Prime Minister adds that while both the Police and the RFMF have built strong public trust over the years, it is critical that those standards are maintained.

He also warned that efforts to combat drugs must not undermine public confidence, urging both leaders to ensure accountability and professionalism at all levels.