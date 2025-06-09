Japan rejects US intelligence assessment of a 'significant shift' in its Taiwan stance

[Source: Reuters]

Japan has not changed its position on how it determines ​an existential threat, its top government ‌spokesperson said on Friday, rejecting an assessment by U.S. intelligence agencies of a “significant shift” in ​its stance on Taiwan.

The agencies ​said in an annual threat report ⁠on Wednesday that Japanese Prime Minister ​Sanae Takaichi’s remarks that a hypothetical Chinese ​attack on Taiwan could bring about a Japanese military response departed from the rhetoric of ​previous Japanese leaders.

“The government’s position of ​judging an existential crisis situation with all the information ‌it ⁠gathers is consistent with the past,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Minoru Kihara told a press briefing.

“The assessment that there has ​been a ​major ⁠shift is not accurate.”

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China, which views Taiwan as its own ​territory, has responded furiously to ​Takaichi’s ⁠remarks, urging its people not to travel to Japan and choking off some ⁠exports.

Takaichi ​has also repeatedly maintained ​that her stance was consistent with longstanding Japanese policy.

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