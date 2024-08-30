Fighting rages in Gaza as Palestinians hope for a pause for polio vaccinations

[Source: Reuters]

Palestinians in Gaza were waiting on Thursday to see if there would be a pause in fighting to allow a polio vaccination campaign to begin, as the conflict raged across the besieged enclave, killing at least 34 people.

The United Nations is preparing to vaccinate an estimated 640,000 children in Gaza, where the World Health Organization confirmed on Aug. 23 that at least one baby has been paralysed by the type 2 poliovirus, the first such case in the territory in 25 years.

The UN, which called for a humanitarian truce earlier this month, hopes to begin the vaccination campaign on Sept. 1, said Juliette Touma, communications director of UNRWA, the U.N. Palestinian refugee agency.

The World Health Organization named the baby as Abdul-Rahman Abu Al-Jidyan. He will turn one year old on Sept. 1.

His mother Nivine Abu Al-Jidyan said she feared for her son after she was told by health officials they could do little to help him.

At Nasser Hospital, in the southern city of Khan Younis, Umm Eliane Bakr fears her 19-month-old daughter may be vulnerable to polio due to ill health brought on by malnutrition.

She hopes her baby will be vaccinated soon, but said she is worried about moving safely in an area where there have been repeated Israeli strikes.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this week denied media reports Israel was preparing for a generalised humanitarian truce, saying that a more limited plan had been presented.

Senior Hamas official Izzat El-Reshiq reiterated the group’s support for the UN and international organisations’ initiative for an urgent humanitarian truce across the enclave to allow the polio vaccination campaign.

He described Netanyahu’s statement as an attempt to thwart the process by refusing the UN call.