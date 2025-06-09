China will assist citizens in Israel to evacuate to Egypt from Friday

[file photo]

China’s embassy in Israel will assist Chinese citizens who want to evacuate to leave in batches beginning on Friday, the embassy said in a notice on Thursday.

The evacuation operation will bring Chinese nationals to the Taba Border Crossing into Egypt via bus, about 360 km (224 miles) from Tel Aviv.

“The Israel-Iran conflict continues to intensify, with increasing casualties, the possibility of further deterioration cannot be ruled out,” the embassy warned.

Article continues after advertisement

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.