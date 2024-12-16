Australia says remaining 'Bali Nine' members have returned from Indonesia

[Source: Reuters]

The remaining five members of the “Bali Nine” Australian drug ring have returned from Indonesia after diplomatic efforts between the countries this month to strike a repatriation deal, the two governments said.

“The Australian Government can confirm that Australian citizens Matthew Norman, Scott Rush, Martin Stephens, Si Yi Chen, and Michael Czugaj have returned to Australia,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement.

The men were among nine people arrested in 2005 trying to smuggle more than 8 kg (18 pounds) of heroin out of the Indonesian resort island of Bali.

“These Australians served more than 19 years in prison in Indonesia. It was time for them to come home,” Albanese said.

Indonesia said the five were transferred from Bali with the status of prisoner on Sunday morning and landed in the Australian city of Darwin.

Jakarta said it had granted no pardons.

Two ringleaders, Andrew Chan and Myuran Sukumaran, were executed in 2015, prompting Australia to recall its ambassador in protest.

The only woman in the group was released from prison in 2018, and a male member died of cancer the same year.

“We would like to convey our deep appreciation to the Government of Indonesia for its cooperation to facilitate the men’s return to Australia on humanitarian grounds,” Albanese said.

The return reflected “the strong bilateral relationship and mutual respect between Indonesia and Australia”, he said.

“The men will have the opportunity to continue their personal rehabilitation and reintegration in Australia.”

Indonesia’s senior minister for legal affairs, Yusril Ihza Mahendra, said the transfer was “reciprocal in nature. If one day our government requests the transfer of Indonesian prisoners in Australia, the Australian Government is also obliged to consider it”.

The five are banned for life from entering Indonesia, Yusril said in a statement.

Indonesia has said it would respect any decision by Australia when the prisoners returned home, including whether to grant pardons.

Yusril met Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke in Jakarta this month and handed over a draft proposal for the return of the five.

Jakarta said at that time that repatriation would not involve an exchange of prisoners.