Angry protesters from New York to Alaska assail Trump and Musk

Thousands of demonstrators marched through downtown Los Angeles to protest against President Donald Trump and his billionaire ally Elon Musk.

The Los Angeles protest was one of some 1,200 demonstrations that were expected to form the largest single day of protest against Trump and Musk since they launched a rapid-fire effort to overhaul government and expand presidential authority.

Demonstrators carried signs reading ‘hands off our democracy’ and ‘don’t trust Elon Musk,’ and chanted ‘hands off,’ as they marched.

Hours before the protests were due to kick off in the United States, hundreds of anti-Trump Americans living in Europe gathered in Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris and London to voice opposition to Trump’s sweeping makeover of U.S. foreign and domestic policies.

