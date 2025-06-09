Volavola to make Reds debut off the bench against Drua

[File Photo]

Former Fiji Water Flying Fijians flyhalf, Ben Volavola is set to make his Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific debut for the Reds this weekend when they take on the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua in round 6 of the competition.

It will be a homecoming for the 34-year-old, who will be running out infront of his fellow Fijians for the first time in a long time since playing for the Flying Fijians.

Volavola has been named to start off the bench and could well be making his debut in the second half.

Meanwhile, the Reds will be without Wallabies trio Carter Gordon, Fraser McReight and Zane Nonggorr for this weekend’s clash, and coach Les Kiss says the decision is part of planned “regeneration weeks” for players.

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Fullback Jock Campbell is set to make his 100th appearance for the Reds in a major milestone match.

Kiss expects a tough test in Lautoka, warning the Drua are dangerous at home and coming off strong back-to-back wins.

The Reds will take on the Drua at 3.35pm this Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka, and you can watch the live coverage of the match on FBC Sports HD, on the Walesi set-top box.

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