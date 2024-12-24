Grand Slam doubles champion suspended

[Source: Reuters]

Australia’s two-times Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell has elected to take a voluntary provisional suspension under the Tennis Anti-Doping Programme, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said.

The ITIA said Purcell, the world’s 12th-ranked doubles player, had admitted to a breach of rules relating to the use of a “prohibited method” and requested to enter into a provisional suspension on December 10, which came into effect two days later.

The 26-year-old, who won the 2022 Wimbledon doubles title and the U.S. Open doubles title this year, is prohibited from playing in, coaching at, or attending any event authorized by the governing bodies of the sport or national associations.