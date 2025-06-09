'Motopai’ extends Drua stay

Taniela Rakuro [file photo]

Electrifying winger Taniela Rakuro has extended his stay with the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua for another season.

Nicknamed ‘Motopai’ for his explosive speed, the Vusama, Nadroga man will be in action again for the side next year.

Rakuro is among the Drua’s top try scorers with nine tries in 23 appearances.

Article continues after advertisement

The 25-year-old says he’s grateful to God for the opportunity to represent the Fijian Drua again in the 2026 season and to thank the coaches and management for believing in him.

Drua General Manager Rugby Baden Stephenson says Rakuro is a popular member of the squad, and they’re very pleased to see him stay in the Drua jersey.

Stephenson adds that the winger really had a strong second half of the Super Rugby this season where he was able to showcase the effort areas in his game, speed and infectious energy in both attack and defence.

The speedster has been assigned by the Fijian Drua to play for the Bulls in the NPC, providing him with valuable game time during the offseason.

He quickly made an impact for Taranaki, scoring five tries in their 97-0 victory over Thames Valley during a pre-season trial.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.