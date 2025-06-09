Pacific Warriors set for Coral Coast 7s debut

Source: Coral Coast Fiji 7s/ Facebook

The Pacific Warriors, a Canada-based sevens side featuring several Fiji-born players, will make their long-awaited debut at the 2026 McDonald’s Coral Coast Fiji 7s at Lawaqa Park.

The squad is headlined by playmaker Tevita Daugunu and includes Fijian reps Napolioni Bolaca and Wane Raturaciri, along with Kenya 7s rover Jone Kubu.

The team is built from one of Canada’s growing Pacific rugby communities and carries a strong Fijian identity.

Tournament founder Jay Whyte said the Warriors’ inclusion highlights the global reach of the event and the connection Fijians abroad continue to have with the game.

The team arrives with a mix of experience and youthful talent, combining Canadian grit with traditional Fijian flair.

The Pacific Warriors join an already strong lineup of international and development teams chasing the i-Wau Trophy and more than $50,000 in prize money.

Team officials said competing at Lawaqa Park is a significant moment for their players, especially those returning home to play in front of Fijian fans for the first time.

The side is expected to bring fast, physical rugby as they prepare to test themselves against some of the top invitational teams in the world.

