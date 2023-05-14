Fiji out of cup contention in France

[Source: World Rugby Sevens]

The Fiji Airways Fiji 7s team has failed to advance to the Cup quarter-finals in Toulouse.

This as the Ben Gollings-coached side did not win any of its pool matches.

It also means that this is the 10th tournament this season that Fiji has not won any title and their place in next year’s Olympics is in question.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji started well as policeman Terio Tamani bagged a stunning double to put them in front 14-5.

The hosts did not go down without a fight as they used their speedster Joachim Trouabal to outpace the tired Fijian defenders, keeping them in the game.

Fiji led 14-5 at halftime.

France was a different outfit in the second spell as they quickly got on the board with Trouabal’s double.

Kadavu man Veilawa managed to stretch Fiji’s lead with his hat-trick but it only lasted for a minute as France managed to equalized through Rayan Rebbadj.

It was anybody’s game with scores locked at 19-all but it was the French, motivated by their vocal crowed, that had the last say with Trouabal completing his hat-trick for a 24-19 final scoreline.

Fiji will now play in the 9th Place Quarter-final against Germany at 3:16 this morning.