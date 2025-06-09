Scott ready to shine in Kulas debut at OFC Nations Cup

Source: Fiji Football Association / Facebook

Young goalkeeper Ka’iulani Scott is set to make her senior debut for the Fiji Kulas at the OFC Women’s Nations Cup this Saturday, and she is soaking in every moment of what she calls a “surreal experience.”

A product of both New Zealand and Fijian football pathways, Scott’s rise has been steady from school competitions in Ba to international training camps and now the national stage.

She may be young, but her ambition is fierce. The goalkeeper says her biggest inspiration came from within her own household.

“My older brother’s also a goalkeeper so that’s kind of how I got into the position. I’ve always wanted to be better than him, so it was always a great challenge.”

She was scouted in 2023 while playing in Fiji and has since been involved in multiple development camps.

Now, with her family set to watch her first senior cap on home soil, Scott says the moment is more than just a debut, it’s a milestone for her entire family.

“It’s such a surreal experience, especially being the first person in my family to represent Fiji. I’m so excited — playing in front of them makes it extra special,” she added.

The Fiji Kulas will kick off their campaign against the Solomon Islands at 7pm this Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

