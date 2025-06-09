Process over results for QVS U14s

The Queen Victoria School Under-14 team will look to finish their impressive campaign on a high when they clash with Suva Grammar School in the Vodafone Deans Trophy final tomorrow.

The young Victorians have shown consistency and determination throughout the season, setting themselves up as strong contenders for the title.

Their preparation has been centered on discipline, structure, and development rather than simply chasing results.

Head coach Josaia Waiwalu said the team’s philosophy has always been to trust the journey.

“For us it’s not about the results, it’s about the process. We believe in the process. Once we take care of the process, then the result will fall into place.”

He added that the players have embraced this mindset, which has carried them through a tough season and earned them a place in the final.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

