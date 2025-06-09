Increase in participation for National Kaji

The 2025 Vodafone Kaji Nationals has officially been launched today, setting the stage for three days of rugby action at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, starting on September 2nd.

This year’s tournament will feature 28 districts – almost double last year’s 16 – a clear sign of the sport’s rapid growth at the grassroots level.

Fiji Primary Schools Rugby Union President Sakiusa Niumataiwalu says the increase in participation not only makes the competition bigger and more intense but also highlights the depth of young talent coming through the ranks, building the foundation for Fiji’s future in rugby.

“Before, we had a total number of sixteen districts that participated, but for 2025, we have 28 teams that will be participating, which are Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Ba, etc.”

Niumataiwalu adds that he looks forward to an exciting three days of competition, which falls in the second week of the school holidays.

He says this competition is the starting point for all of Fiji’s future rugby stars and believes it is important to nurture young talent until they progress to the Deans and Raluve pathways.

