Colati urges fans to support with positivity

With excitement building ahead of the Deans and Raluve finals tomorrow, Fiji Secondary Schools Rugby Union Vice President Biu Colati is reminding supporters that the young athletes taking the field are, first and foremost, students.

He says the finals are a showcase of school spirit and talent, and the atmosphere in the stands should reflect that.

Colati is urging fans to fill the stadium, but to do so with respect and encouragement.

“While we’re encouraging them to come out in numbers, we’re also encouraging them to see these talents as students. The comments that they make, let’s be aware that these are just students showcasing their talents.”

Colati says with the rise of new finalists like Gospel High School and Ratu Latianara, the growth of school rugby is evident, and it is vital that the wider community creates an environment that celebrates these milestones rather than detracts from them.

The 2025 Weet-Bix Raluve and Vodafone Deans finals will be held at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, and it will air LIVE on FBC Sports.

Overseas viewers can stream it LIVE on Viti Plus for $69FJD.

