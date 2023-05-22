We got impatient: Leweniqila

It was a physical battle between the Fijiana 15s and the Wallaroos in their test match in Sydney on Saturday night.

Fijiana 15s captain Sereima Leweniqila says they were expecting a tough encounter against the Wallaroos.

According to Leweniqila, they were impatient in the field, which also caused their downfall.

“It was a physical battle; we expected it, and Wallaroos is a very good side. We got impatient a bit there inside, but yeah, we were expecting that kind of encounter from the Australians.”

Fijiana’s lone try was scored by Bitila Tawake, who came off the bench.