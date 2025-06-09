Grogu is real star of new Star Wars film, says Pedro Pascal

[Source: BBC]

Lightsabers, stormtroopers and a sea of Grogu fans lined the black carpet in London as the cast of The Mandalorian & Grogu arrived for the film’s UK fan event.

Starring Pedro Pascal, Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White, the film marks Star Wars’ return to cinemas for the first time in more than six years.

Directed by Jon Favreau, it continues the story from the Disney+ television series The Mandalorian.

Set in the Star Wars universe after the fall of the Galactic Empire, the film follows bounty hunter Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu as they attempt to rescue Jabba the Hutt’s son, Rotta the Hutt.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the BBC, Pascal said audiences had connected strongly with the relationship between Din Djarin and Grogu and there were many moments from the film that he hopes people will really treasure.

The Last of Us actor said the project reminded him of the excitement of going to the cinema as a child and the lasting impact films can leave on audiences.

“There are so many imprints in my experience of going to the movie theatre as a kid and growing up going to the movies,” he said. “This film is very touching because of what a thrill ride it is.”

Pascal also hinted at one emotional sequence in particular, describing it as “very moving and very special”, although he declined to reveal further details.

“There’s an extended sequence that bares everything down to its simplest form,” he said. “But I can’t say more.”

‘LET OUR IMAGINATIONS FLY’

The 51-year-old added that it was director Jon Favreau’s passion for both Star Wars and cinema itself that struck him most when watching the completed film.

Favreau told the BBC the move from television to cinemas has allowed him to expand the scale of the story in “ways that were not previously possible” which he hopes will “introduce new audiences to Star Wars”.

He explained that the film has been the culmination of nearly a decade working with the characters and creative team behind The Mandalorian and it was “a wonderful experience to do things you could never imagine” such as building large-scale sets and fully CGI characters.

“We let our imaginations fly in a way that hopefully old and new fans will be able to enjoy.”

His enthusiasm for the film is clear as he talked about how discovering Star Wars aged 10 “changed my life as it opened my eyes not just to the films but to cinema too”.

The film arrives at a challenging moment for the franchise, with some fans and critics questioning whether Star Wars has become overly reliant on nostalgia and spin-offs.

Lucasfilm is going through a period of transition, with president Kathleen Kennedy stepping down in January after 14 years at the helm of the studio.

She is staying on with the company as a producer and at the premiere said this film marks an important moment for the future of Star Wars on the big screen.

Favreau acknowledged the challenge of balancing fans’ expectations with introducing new audiences to the series.

“You have to tell a complete story and a brand new adventure – so you bring new people in but also you reward the fans who have been with us for years and they often appreciate subtle references and paying homage to what came before.”

Sigourney Weaver, who joins the franchise after starring in films including Alien and Avatar, said the emotional storytelling was part of the appeal of joining the project.

“When I was asked to join I was thrilled and I love my character,” she said.

“I’m proud to play a commander, I like her very much and she trusts Mando and the little gremlin.”

It’s an added bonus that she’s become the favourite aunt with her nieces and nephews thanks to “Disney sending me quite a few lightsabers”.

Grogu, who is the same unnamed species as Yoda, has become a pop culture phenomenon through internet memes, merchandise and social media.

The cast are tight lipped on whether Grogu speaks in the film, but both Pascal and Weaver gush over his qualities.

“I love the little hairs on his head, his ears, how expressive he is and his nails,” Weaver said.

“He’s even had a manicure for the event so we know who the real star is,” Pascal joked.