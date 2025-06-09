Vanua Trophy final more than just a battle for the title

Source: Fiji Rugby

This weekend’s Vodafone Vanua Trophy final between Navosa and Kadavu will be more than just a clash for the title, but a battle between long-time rivalries who share strong traditional ties.

Kadavu will travel to Navosa’s home turf to go head-to-head at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Kadavu prop Samuela Nagatalevu says their side has been observing their opponents closely during their semi-finals yesterday, and knows they are in for an uphill battle.

“We’ve been watching Navosa, we’ve seen how they play and we know what to expect from them in the final. They have been preparing well and we want to match their physicality on the field. We know the final will not be an easy one.”

He is calling out to all their supporters to come out in numbers and cheer for the team as they battle for the Vanua Trophy.

Kadavu will play Navosa at 3pm on Saturday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.

