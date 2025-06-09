Sewabu lauds Kadavu's rapid rise in rugby

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Fiji Rugby acting chief executive Koli Sewabu has praised the remarkable rise of Kadavu as the team prepare to make their debut in next year’s Skipper Cup competition.

Sewabu says the achievement is a proud moment for island rugby and a reflection of the growing depth and competitiveness in Fiji’s domestic structure.

He highlighted Kadavu’s journey as particularly inspiring, noting how the province has turned community initiatives into success on the field.

“It’s exciting to see the growth of Kadavu into the Skipper Cup competition and the exposure of our southern boys to a higher level of competition.”

A few years ago, local leaders and rugby officials launched a program, using rugby and sport as tools for youth development and unity.

Sewabu said the island team’s progress to the Vanua Cup final this year and now to the Skipper Cup is a testament to their dedication and the power of community-driven rugby.

He adds that Fiji Rugby will be reviewing its domestic competitions to better align them with the demands of modern rugby and the upcoming global calendar.

Sewabu also commended Navosa for maintaining their consistency and proving that strong grassroots systems can produce competitive teams capable of stepping up to the elite level.

As the countdown begins for next season, Sewabu says Fiji Rugby is looking forward to seeing both teams test themselves against the country’s best, further strengthening the pathway for players from all corners of the nation.

Meanwhile, the two teams will meet 3pm tomorrow for the Vanua final at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

