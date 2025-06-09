Set-piece struggles still on Nadi’s radar despite win

Nadi may have claimed a 20–11 victory over Macuata in Round two of the Skipper Cup, but captain Veniona Vuki says the team’s set-piece execution still needs major work.

The hosts ran in three tries and defended strongly when reduced to 14 men twice, yet Macuata’s scrum and line-out pressure exposed areas for improvement.

“I expected Macuata to be a bit difficult — I’d watched clips from last week and saw how well they managed their scrums. We tried to work on it, but unfortunately things didn’t go exactly to plan today.”

Despite the win, the side’s forward pack will be under the microscope in the lead-up to their next fixture, with set-piece dominance a clear priority

