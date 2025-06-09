Sauturaga scores as Bulls continue dominant form

Filipe Sauturaga

Fiji’s Filipe Sauturaga touched down for the Chennai Bulls in their 26-all tie against the Kalinga Black Tigers in the Rugby Premier League sevens competition in India.

The Kalinga Black Tigers, boasting an impressive lineup of World Rugby 7s stars including Rosko Specman, Lucas Lacamp, Perry Baker, Harry McNulty, and Maurice Longbottom, put up a fierce challenge against the table leaders.

However, the Chennai Bulls were adamant on maintaining their strong form at the Mumbai stadium, refusing to back down.

Joseva Talacolo played a crucial role for Chennai, consistently creating opportunities and assisting his teammates with tries.

Chennai Bulls captain Alex Davis attributed their winning form, which includes three wins and one draw so far, to the understanding between his teammates.

“We weren’t too sure what to expect when we went for those few games but for us, we feel happy for the 3/3 wins. We’re just focusing on the connections we made in the last couple of days in Chennai and it has paid off well for us.”

Meanwhile, former USA 7s speedster Perry Baker reflected on his experience in the tournament, saying it was an amazing feeling to be surrounded by players he once competed against, now coming together to play for the same team.

In another fixture, Waisea Nacuqu and Jerry Tuwai’s Mumbai Dreamers suffered a 20-7 loss to Delhi Redz.

Chennai Bulls will be on break tomorrow while Kalinga Black Tigers take on Hyderabad Heros at 2.30am.

