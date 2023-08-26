RKS is new Deans U16 winner

Ratu Kadavulevu School has dethroned Queen Victoria School in the Vodafone Super Deans Under-16 grade.

RKS emerged 19-13 victorious in a tightly contested all-Eastern zone final at the HFC Stadium in Suva.

QVS took an early 3-nil lead through the boots of flyhalf Nathan Stephens.

RKS hit back with a nicely executed try which came off the back of a scrum, five meters out from the tryline.

Co-captain Lemeki Ravukivuki orchestrated it all from the scrum, deceiving the defenders with a dummy pass to cross over for the first try of the match.

Leading 7-3, Lodoni gave away a penalty inside their own half and the trusted boots of Stephens from QVS nailed another three points.

QVS trailed 6-7 at the end of the first spell.

A penalty try in the second half gave RKS the edge they needed but it was still anybody’s game with QVS responding with a try to prop Ilai Nabati keeping the scores at 14-13.

QVS punished itself with its own defensive blunders giving way for RKS to score the winning try through winger Vilisoni Cakacaka.