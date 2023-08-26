RKS hold on to clinch U19 title

Ratu Kadavulevu School are the new champions of the Vodafone Super Deans Under-19.

RKS beat Queen Victoria School 29-21 to take home the trophy.

This means Lodoni has clinched two titles this season with their younger brothers clinching the U16 title.

RKS showed their dominance, scoring four tries just in the initial spell.

Winger Lemeki Masiwini scored twice while Mosese Taramocegu and Jonathan Cokomata also crossed over.

Ratu Jiuta Derenalagi slotted two penalties with the score 24-6 at halftime.

It was all QVS in the second spell, chasing the scoreboard and the trophy.

Centre Melikisetiki Wara took over the kicking duties, nailing one between the sticks.

They didn’t stop there with Kelevi Tuilomaniwai taking advantage of a lineout blunder by RKS, picking up the loose ball to get QVS back in the game with try.

With the scores at 14-24, QVS turned up the tempo of the match, relentless in their pursuit of victory.

But, their hopes of a comeback were dashed when RKS scored a last-minute try through David Vokitiyasawa.

QVS did not give up as they scored a consolation try through replacement forward Sakeasi Verevuni.