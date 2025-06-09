Railumu sisters hopeful to make World Cup squad

Salaseini Railamu (left), Setaita Railamu [File Photo]

In the heart of the Fijiana XV training camp, two sisters are chasing the same dream, not just to wear the national jersey, but to stand side by side on rugby’s biggest stage.

Salaseini Railamu, a dynamic forward for the Fijian Drua Women, is in the midst of a fiercely competitive yet deeply emotional battle for a place in the final Rugby World Cup squad, alongside her older sister, Setaita.

Hailing from Tailevu, the Railamu sisters have climbed the rugby ranks together, transforming backyard games into provincial pride, then into national representation, and now, into a shared shot at World Cup glory.

This isn’t unfamiliar territory for the pair.

They played side by side during last season’s Super W campaign with the Fijian Drua Women, forging a powerful on-field partnership built on years of trust, training, and sisterhood.

For Salaseini, the prospect of representing Fiji at the World Cup with her sister is nothing short of a dream come true.

“It’s so special and it means a lot to me. And it will be a whole new experience, playing again with my sister.”

Meanwhile, the countdown is on.

Head coach Ioan Cunningham is expected to name his final squad tonight before the team departs Fiji on Wednesday.

The Fijiana XV will travel first to Australia before heading to England, where the Rugby World Cup kicks off on August 23rd.

