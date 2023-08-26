Rugby

MGM wins first Deans title

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected]

August 26, 2023 3:01 pm

Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School has created history winning its first-ever Vodafone Super Deans trophy.

It’s a milestone achievement in just its first year, beating Ratu Kadavulevu School 16-15 in the Under-17 final.

RKS got off to a firing start with flanker Laisiasa Sadrugu touching down from a driving maul.

An impressive Joji Rakaba hit the conversion from far wide to put his team in a 7-0 lead.

He later nailed another successful penalty as RKS led 10-0.

MGM got the opportunity it needed when RKS number eight Viliame Gaunavinaka was shown a yellow card for indiscipline.

Halfback Maleli Nasau worked his magic in tight spaces before releasing to Jona Naitani who sneaked over for their first try.

Ilimotama Torau didn’t miss as MGM trailed 8-10 at halftime.

In a highly intense second spell, MGM got its chances early but Lodoni’s rushing defence managed to contain them.

RKS winning possession from a penalty went quick on the counterattack, spreading it out wide for winger Semi Bukarau to extend their lead to 15-8.

MGM tormented RKS in the lineouts with Mosese Tabuakoto making some clinical steals.

He did it again during an RKS lineout just meters away from their own tryline which set up a try for Josevata Nokelevu.

@fbcnews MGM creates History 🙌🏻🔥#fbcnews #fypシ #fijitiktok🇫🇯 #deans ♬ Noqu Seninawanawa (Live) – Valelevu Freaks

Viliame Lotawa missed the conversion but made up for it later with a penalty putting MGM on a slender 16-15 lead.

Fans were on the edge of their seats when RKS had possession, playing on the referee’s time.

MGM held on cautiously in defence until the final whistle.

Team Captain, James Lagi says this win was only possible through God’s guidance.

“You know this win is more than just a win for us. Coming out here and getting the win for Mahatma Gandhi for the first time is an honour as we have always been saying, our journey has always been about God”

The same sentiments were shared by their head coach, Koroi Matadigo.

