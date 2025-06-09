MGM U-15 storm into Deans semifinals

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School under-15 rugby team has stormed into the Deans semifinals after outclassing Lelean Memorial School 34–5 at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

Both teams started strongly, trading powerful runs and solid defence in an intense opening spell. MGM edged ahead at the break with a slim 10–5 lead, keeping the contest finely poised.

But the second half was all MGM. The Suva-based side shifted into high gear, tearing through Lelean’s defence to score four unanswered tries.

Fly-half Apisalome Saukuru lit up the match, crossing twice in spectacular fashion and energising the crowd.

When the final whistle sounded, MGM’s dominant 34–5 victory booked them a well-earned spot in the semifinals and sent a strong message to their rivals.

