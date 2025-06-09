Grammar powers past Khalsa College

Suva Grammar School’s Under-17 team has secured their place in the Deans semifinals after defeating Sri Guru Nanak Khalsa College 41–12 in a spirited quarterfinal clash this morning.

The first half set the tone for an intense contest, with Grammar striking first before Khalsa College responded with a try of their own, sparking loud cheers from the stands.

However, the Suva side quickly regained control, piling on points to take a 24–7 lead into the halftime break.

Article continues after advertisement

The second half maintained the same high energy, with both teams showing determination and skill.

Khalsa College, representing the North, managed to add to their tally and finish with 12 points. But Suva Grammar’s attack proved too strong, as they crossed the line several more times to stretch their lead.

When the final whistle sounded, Grammar sealed a 41–12 victory, stamping their mark as one of the top contenders for the Under-17 title and moving one step closer to Deans glory.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.