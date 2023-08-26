Dawasamu takes Raluve U18 trophy

Dawasamu Secondary School has been crowned the Weet-bix Raluve Under-18 champions.

The Tailevu-based school edged Mahatma Gandhi Memorial School 14-12 in a physical match.

Dawasamu flanker Kesaia Senikuba crossed first to put her school into a 7-0 lead with the conversion coming from Marica Bole.

MGM struck back with an unconverted try bringing the scores to 7-5 in the high-tempo match.

They quickly took the lead minutes later as nippy flyhalf and Coke Games sprinter Lydia Waqairapoa crossed over for a converted try.

The lead only lasted for a while as clinical Dawasamu answered with flanker Senikuba putting her body on the line to score the crucial try.

Their offload and support play was top-notch, forcing MGM to scramble in defence.

They maintained their composure until the last whistle as the supporters burst into jubilation.

Dawasamu head coach, Akriva Vura says it was an intense game but he is happy they got the win.

“We are very proud, we can see the excitement from the spectators. I think they are super proud of what we have achieved right from the beginning until what we have this far”

Dawasamu Secondary only reached the quarter-final last year.