Another injury blow for France ahead of RWC

Paul Willemse [Source: Planet Rugby]

France’s Rugby World Cup preparations suffer another setback as lock Paul Willemse sustains an injury.

The lock sustained a thigh injury while performing the training program given by the coaches.

It’s another setback for the hosts, who have lost several players to injury in the build-up to the tournament.

First-choice fly-half Romain Ntamack ruptured cruciate ligaments in the warm-up match against Scotland, ruling him out for the entire tournament.

That was followed by loosehead prop Cyril Baille being ruled out of the opener against the All Blacks during the same game.

Then, in their final World Cup warm-up match against Australia, star center Jonathan Danty sustained a hamstring injury that will also see him miss the clash against New Zealand.

France takes on New Zealand in the RWC opener next Saturday.

[Source: Planet Rugby]