SJ writes own fairytale end as Warriors stun Sharks

[Source: NRL]

Shaun Johnson engineered a fairytale end to his illustrious career after laying on the match winning try in the dying seconds to complete a stunning Warriors comeback to down the Sharks.

The Warriors trailed 22-4 at halftime but Johnson sparked a remarkable second half turn around to bow out with a 30-28 win at PointsBet Stadium.

After conceding 22 unanswered points in the second half, the Sharks appeared to have snatched victory when rookie winger Samuel Stonestreet scored his second try, but Johnson was determined to go out a winner.

With one last set of possession, Johnson was expected to attempt a two-point field goal to send the game into extra time but he opted to run the ball and put Dallin Watene-Zelezniak over for the match winning try with a long pass.

It was Watene-Zelezniak’s third try, and Johnson had a hand in all of them as he wound back the clock to inspire a remarkable win in the Warriors last match of the season.

Johnson had earlier given a reminder of his brilliance when he dummied and stepped through the Cronulla defence before drawing fullback Will Kennedy and passing inside for Luke Metcalfe to score in the 12th minute.

However, any sentiment for the much-loved Kiwi playmaker, who spent three seasons at the Sharks before rejoining the Warriors in 2022, expired midway through the first half.

Backrower Teig Wilton gave the home team the lead when he scored off a Braydon Trindall pass in the 25th minute and the playmaker put centre Kayal Iro over soon after as Cronulla took control.

Sharks winger Samuel Stonestreet scored his seventh try in five NRL appearances after backing up a break by hooker Blayke Brailey, who raced out of dummy half 20 metres from his own line.

Nicho Hynes then put prop Tom Hazelton over for his seventh try of the season with a short pass in the 38th minute to give the Sharks a 22-4 lead at halftime.

Hynes had a try disallowed after slicing through the defence due to an obstruction by prop Royce Hunt, and Stonestreet was also denied after a long-range break by centre Daniel Atkinson after a knock-on in the lead up.

After surviving the close calls, the Warriors made the Sharks pay when star winger Dallin Watene-Zelezniak dived over in the corner for his 50th try since joining the club in 2021.

Johnson converted from the sideline and then laid on a second try for Watene-Zelezniak – and his 100th in the NRL after stints with the Panthers and Bulldogs – with a deftly placed kick into the in-goal.

Kayal Iro stopped Watene-Zelezniak as he set sail for a third try but the Cook Islands star was sinbinned for a high shot and Johnson combined with fullback Taine Tuaupiki to put Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad over in the 64th minute.

Marcelo Montoya then put the Warriors in front on the next set of tackles from the re-start after racing on to a long pass from Metcalfe and Johnson converted from out wide to set up a fairytale farewell.

A penalty against Montoya for interfering with Atkinson as he chased a Trindall kick gave the Sharks field position and they took advantage with Stonestreet crossing for his second try in the 69th minute.

Trindall converted from the sideline, but the Sharks were unable to hang on and the loss may have cost them the chance to secure a top two finals berth and a home final.