Raiders roll on to fifth straight win

The Raiders have ground out a hard-fought 26-18 win over the Eels last night to extend their winning streak to five in a row.

In cold and challenging conditions at GIO Stadium, Ricky Stuart’s side were made to work for it against a Parramatta side missing star halfback Mitchell Moses, but executed their opportunities to perfection to run out eight-point winners in the end.

The result is Canberra’s fifth win in a row since suffering a heavy defeat to Penrith in Round 5 and moves them into fifth spot on the Telstra Premiership ladder, while the Eels remain in the competition’s bottom four with four wins in 11 weeks.

There was little between the two sides throughout the first half with penalty goals traded early on. Jakob Arthur, playing his first NRL game since last year’s Grand Final defeat to Penrith, was lively and threatened the line on a number of occasions but was stopped just short of scoring the first points.

With Corey Horsburgh sent to the sin bin for a melee with Ryan Matterson in the 22nd minute, the Raiders did their best to hold out the Eels with a man advantage, but eventually cracked under pressure – Matterson turning provider with his kick hitting the uprights to allow J’maine Hopgood to cross for his maiden NRL try.

Canberra levelled the match just before the break with Jack Wighton registering his fifth try assist of the season as he put Albert Hopoate over in the corner.

Zac Woolford’s failed head injury assessment opened the door for Tom Starling to take on a bigger role for the Green Machine and the wiry rake did just that to start the second half – kicking deftly between defenders on last tackle before Hudson Young strolled through to collect his fifth try of the year.

The home side would extend their lead further in just moments later, this time Jamal Fogarty turning provider and Sebastian Kris the finisher on a last tackle option.

Former Raider Bailey Simonsson would keep the Eels in the contest when he steamed on to a short ball from Bryce Cartwright to cut the score to 20-12, before Maika Sivo set the match up for a grandstand finish with his 14th try of the year.

Jack Wighton produced a try-saving tackle on Haze Dunster six minutes from time to kill off the Eels’ hopes at a comeback as Matt Timoko sealed the two points for Canberra with a try in the final stages.

In other matches played earlier today, Cowboys defeated Dragons 42-22 while Rabbitohs beat Wests Tigers 20-0.