Interesting grand final for FSSRL

Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels will face Naitasiri Warriors in the Fiji Secondary School Vodafone Trophy Cup final in the U-19 grade as they return to the finals after a long time.

The two teams will are expected to faceoff this Saturday at 1.30pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.

Newcomers Mahatma Gandhi will take on Ba Pro in the U-17 grade at 11.25am while at 10.15am, Lomaivuna Raiders will face Namosi Titans in the Women’s grade.

The U-15s will be the first to take on the grounds with Ratu Kadavulevu School Eels taking on Ba Provincial Dragons at 9am.

According to FSSRL Marketing, Sponsorship, and Media Officer Laisiasa Corerega, the level of competition has risen.

“The competition have gone up to a very high level again this year, to another standard of preparation in terms of coaching the students and getting them prepared for the nationals so we continue to thank our major sponsors, Vodafone Fiji and we also thank our parent body, Fiji National Rugby League for all their technical assistance.”

Corerega adds during the Season, Head Coach Waisake Kativerata has been going around to schools and developing new and young players.

This will also be an opportunity for the young rugby league players to make an impression on the scouts who will be evaluating their performance.