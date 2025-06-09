Fiji Bati, Bulikula face squad setbacks

[Photo Credit: FNRL]

The Fiji National Rugby League has confirmed key absences for both the Vodafone Fiji Bati and Fiji Bulikula squads ahead of upcoming fixtures.

Viliame Kikau will miss this year’s Fiji Bati campaign due to family commitments, while Maika Sivo has been ruled out because of injury.

Team management and players have extended their best wishes to both stars, acknowledging their continued support for the national side.

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, the Fiji Bulikula squad heading to Canada will also feel the impact of missing players.

Talei Holmes is unavailable due to family commitments, and Losana Lutu and Nanise Vakacavu will sit out as they recover from injuries.

Officials have wished all three a speedy recovery.

These setbacks occur at a crucial time, as Fiji’s national league sides prepare to face international challenges, with team management confident in the depth of talent ready to step up.

Meanwhile, the final 20-member Fiji Bati squad will be named this Friday.

The Bulikula, on the other hand, are currently preparing to fight for a World Cup spot in Canada later this month.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.