Bula sidelined for four weeks

Jahream Bula

Fiji Bati and Wests Tigers fullback Jahream Bula will be out of action for about a month.

He’s facing at least four weeks on the sideline after injuring his hamstring in the dying stages of their 12-16 loss to the Raiders last week in round 16 of the NRL.

Bula was chasing a Jarome Luai grubber on the final play of the game and hurt his hamstring while reaching down to grab the ball.

Article continues after advertisement

The fullback has been one of the club’s best players this season and has averaged 174 running metres per match and made several try-saving tackles.

The news of Bula’s hamstring injury is expected to shift Heath Mason back into the number one jersey, opening the door for Latu Fainu to join Luai in the halves.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.