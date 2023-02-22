Six Pearls to compete in Singapore Super League

Six Fiji Pearls players will compete in the ongoing Singapore Deloitte Netball Super League 2023.

The players including Nina Nakula, Reama Verekauta, Elina Drikibau, Unaisi Rauluni, Sereana Maragi and Jimaima Kete will leave our shoes tonight.

Netball Fiji chief executive Vivian Koster says the crossover to the Singapore Super League will assist these players with their game time exposure, which is invaluable in a World Cup year.

The Super League started on the 4th of this month and will run on until March 19th.

International players are invited to join the Super League in the second round of competition until the finals on the 19th of next month.

The six players will be return on March 20th where they will join the Pearls squad for the upcoming Quad Series.

Six Players:

1. Blaze – Nina Nakula

2. Fier Orcas – Reama Verekauta

3. Llabten – Elina Drikibau

4. Mannas – Unaisi Rauluni

5. Sneakers – Sereana Maragi

6. Swifts – Jimaima Kete