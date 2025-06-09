Nadi holds off strong Macuata side

Nadi secured a hard-fought 20–11 victory over Macuata in Round two of the Skipper Cup at King Charles Park, overcoming two yellow cards to claim the win.

The home side struck early when Joshua Uluibau crossed in the fourth minute, but Macuata replied with a penalty from Viliame Maiono and a 15th-minute try to Paula Naiceru.

Nadi regained the lead just before halftime, Uluibau grabbing his second to make it 10–8 at the break.

Macuata briefly pulled level in the 47th minute through a penalty conversion by Niko Yalosolo, but Nadi responded with two decisive second-half tries.

Laisiasa Karaci dotted down in the 52nd minute before Fijian Drua squad member Mesake Vocevoce powered over in the 62nd to seal the result.

Despite being reduced to 14 men twice during the match, Nadi’s defence held firm.

