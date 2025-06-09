Islander trio blend well in Rewa

Rewa FC’s Vice President, Peter Cecil, believes the team’s consistency is a direct result of positional changes and the successful integration of three talented Islanders.

The trio, including Solomon striker John Orobulu, Vanuatu attacking midfielder John Alick, and Solo goalkeeper James Do’oro, have proven to be the perfect fit for the squad and elevating the team’s performance.

According to Cecil, the decision to bring in Orobulu was a tactical one to address a clear need for a top-tier finisher.

Orobulu has consistently found the back of the net, not only leading the scoring charts in the extra-premier league but also proving his worth with crucial goals in the Extra Battle of the Giants tournament.

Alick has been equally influential in the attack, a talented and experienced player who uses his height and physique to make a difference in scoring, assisting, and even defending.

The addition of goalkeeper Do’oro has been particularly impactful.

Cecil says that the goalkeeping position was an area of concern for Rewa, but Dorough’s understanding with the local defenders has successfully stabilized the team’s backline.

While they remain committed to player development, Cecil adds that the demanding nature of major tournaments requires experienced, high-calibre players to fill in gaps and ensure the team’s system functions effectively.

