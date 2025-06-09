Vasconcellos nets winning goal; Rabo gets a break

Fiji Men’s football side made a strong start to their MSG Prime Ministers Cup campaign, defeating hosts Papua New Guinea 1–0 thanks to a first half header from Sterling Vasconcellos.

The winner came from a perfectly delivered corner by Abdulla Aaiyaz, which Vasconcellos met cleanly to bury into the net.

Fielding a side largely made up of young talents, Fiji answered early criticisms with a confident performance.

Rewa youngster Asivorisi Rabo was handed a starting spot and impressed on debut with his composure and work rate.

Captain Gabriel Matanisiga led a balanced mix of experience and youth, supported by seasoned players Christopher Wasasala, Thomas Dunn, and rising star Penisoni Tirau.

While the narrow scoreline kept the match tense, Fiji controlled key moments.

The team will now quickly shift focus to their next match against Vanuatu on Monday.

