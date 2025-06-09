Singh embraces pressure as Ba Hosts IDC

Ba Football Coach Rodeck Singh.

Ba Football Coach Rodeck Singh is ready to face the heat, admitting that high expectations are mounting as the Men in Black prepare to host the FMF Inter District Championship 2025 on their home turf at Govind Park after nine years.

Ba is placed in Group B Alongside Extra Premier League champions Rewa, last year’s IDC Finalists Navua, and underdogs Nadroga.

“It’s going to be a tough pool. Every team is at its best right now, and to be the best, we need to beat the best, and that is going to be a challenge for us coming to the pool games.”

For the former Rewa coach, this IDC is particularly significant, being his first time leading the Ba side in the major tournament.

“This time I’m in the black colors. It’s not about me, it’s about the tournament, it’s about the park, and it’s about the fans and the players that will do their job that day. We are going to do our best to make sure that it’s going to be a memorable one for us.”

The coach adds that the team is preparing well, with the squad benefiting from a good blend of young and experienced players.

The FMF IDC 2025 starts next Tuesday in Ba.

