Football

PSG savouring Arsenal test after 3-1 win over Rennes

Reuters

September 28, 2024 9:53 am

[Source: Reuters]

Paris St Germain coach Luis Enrique is looking forward to his side taking on Arsenal in the Champions League after a 3-1 Ligue 1 win over Rennes that saw his side rediscover their early-season attacking form and score some cracking goals.

The Parisians netted 13 times in their opening three league games before stuttering somewhat, but on Friday they were back to their fluent best as Bradley Barcola scored twice and hit the woodwork with a shot that was eventually headed home to secure the win.

“It was a very complete match from the beginning, we had a lot of chances. We scored three goals but we could have scored more,” a delighted Luis Enrique told BeIN Sports.

“The Champions League? We are going to play against another favourite (in Arsenal), it will be a stimulating match, we will prepare ourselves.”

Barcola may have grabbed the headlines but it was South Korean striker Lee Kang-in who got the plaudits from his coach after an excellent display in both defence and attack that he capped off by heading home the rebound from Barcola’s shot off the woodwork.

“He was in the right place to score the goal as a clever striker – I really liked his performance, he gave us consistency, he held the ball up when we needed him to,” he told a post-match media conference.

“He is very intelligent with his pressing, he wins back a lot of balls and recovers well. I thought he was superb tonight, it’s a pleasure to have players with that level and mentality,” the coach added.

The 54-year-old Spaniard said that his side were defending well and that their conceding goals from set pieces is not something that he is too worried about.

“Football is not being fair to us, our opponents are creating very few chances against us, far fewer than least season, and they get there (to set pieces) and they score. They scored form a penalty today … we’re not perfect and never will be.”

 

