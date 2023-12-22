Pezzella stunner helps Betis hold Girona to a draw

[Source: Reuters]

Argentina centreback German Pezzella’s strike from a rebound late in the second half helped Real Betis hold surprise LaLiga leaders Girona to a 1-1 draw.

The surprise pack of the Spanish season extended their lead on top of the LaLiga standings to 45 points but lost a golden opportunity to secure going into winter break alone in top spot.

Second-placed Real Madrid could cut their three-point deficit and level Girona on top if they win at lowly Alaves later on Thursday.

Girona’s stunning start to the LaLiga season scaled new heights with their first win ever over Catalan rivals Barcelona two weeks ago, with their 3-0 defeat at home to Real Madrid in late September, the only major blip in a stunning start to the campaign.

On Thursday, however, they were unable to display the same intensity they have shown this season and were mostly dominated by a sturdy Betis who are unbeaten at home in LaLiga this campaign.