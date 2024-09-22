Leicester hold Everton in stormy draw

[Source: Reuters]

Stephy Mavididi’s second-half equalizer earned Leicester City a Premier League draw against Everton in treacherous conditions at the King Power Stadium, leaving both sides still searching for their first victories of the season.

Saturday’s match started under blue skies that made way for a thunderstorm and heavy downpour as Everton collected their first point of the campaign to slightly brighten a faltering opening to the season.

Everton got the perfect start in 12 minutes courtesy of Iliman Ndiaye’s first Premier League goal, collecting Ashley Young’s fizzed pass and squeezing home a low effort off the post.

Leicester fans thought their side had levelled when Mavididi’s cross was pushed onto the crossbar by Jordan Pickford before bouncing down, though referee Darren England made it clear the ball had not crossed the line.

Following a short delay to the second half because of the adverse weather, home goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a fine reflex save to deny Dominic Calvert-Lewin and it proved costly for the visitors.

After Jordan Ayew’s acrobatic effort and Harry Winks’ long-range curler both drifted over, Mavididi reacted quickest at a corner with a swiveled 73rd-minute finish to grab a valuable point for Steve Cooper’s team.