Injuries worry Lautoka

It will not be an easy task for defending champions Lautoka to face a fit Rewa side in the Extra Battle of the Giants semifinal, especially with several of the Blues’ key players nursing injuries.

Lautoka FA President Shalendra Prasad says that nearly half of their starting lineup was injured during their pool stage clash against a physical Ba side.

Even though the two sides were held to a nil-all draw, Lautoka’s Rodney Lava, Manasa Nawakula, Kishan Sami, Simione Nabenu, and goalkeeper Isikeli Sevanaia all sustained injuries that have taken time to recover from.

Prasad says Sevanaia will most likely miss the semi-final clash and will be replaced by Senirusi Bokini, who also played the last pool match against Labasa.

Adding to the worry is striker Shazil Ali’s health, as he is still recovering from a fever.

However, players like Nabenu and Sami are keen and motivated to represent Lautoka, knowing their title is at risk.

With seven regular players from last year’s BOG squad missing (Saula Waqa, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Usman Omede, Aporosa Yada, Epeli Leiroti, Antonio Tuivuna, and Sakaraia Naisua), the Blues’ resolve will be one to watch.

The Paradise Seafood Supplies Lautoka FA president says that even with all these challenges, coach Shivam Raj has prepared the team well.

As the reigning champions, the boys are motivated to keep the trophy and return home with their heads held high.

Navua plays Labasa in the first semifinal at 2pm today while Lautoka will face Rewa at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary on Radio Fiji Two.

