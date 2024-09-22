Fulham upsets Newcastle

[Source: BBC]

Newcastle United missed the opportunity to move top of the Premier League as Fulham ended the visitors’ unbeaten start with a performance full of purpose and intent.

Fulham took an early lead when Raul Jimenez’s sharp turn and finish tamely went past away keeper Nick Pope, just 44 seconds after Joelinton had a goal for Newcastle ruled out by an offside flag.

Summer signing Emile Smith Rowe continued his fine start at the Cottagers by doubling the lead after a slick move.

Newcastle, who mustered only one shot on target in an insipid first-half performance, narrowed the gap through Harvey Barnes within 28 seconds of the restart.

But while the Magpies posed much more threat, they were unable to find an equaliser as Fulham held out.

Fabian Schar came the closest when he blasted into the side-netting after capitalising on a slack pass by Fulham keeper Bernd Leno.

The home side had chances to restore their two-goal advantage in an even second half but did not seal victory until stoppage time.

Newcastle captain Bruno Guimaraes’ woeful clearance went straight to Reiss Nelson in the penalty area and the substitute emphatically fired in to secure Fulham’s second league win.

Newcastle drop to sixth in a Premier League table still shaping up on gameweek five, with Fulham moving up to eighth as their solid start continues.