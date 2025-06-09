Double pressure for Labasa

[Source: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

Delivering the best result at home has always been the utmost priority for the Labasa football side, especially in front of a vocal home crowd.

Coach Alvin Chand says the people of Labasa have always been passionate about football, and to them, results matter the most.

Chand says the team is playing with the knowledge that Labasa has not won a tournament in a very long time, and the people have waited a long time to lift the trophy at home.

Article continues after advertisement



Alvin Chand, Labasa FC Coach [File Photo]

While there is a lot of pressure on the team, he says they are coping well.

Chand adds that the Lions know the task at hand and how much is expected of them.

The team has been working on communication from the midfield to the final third, ensuring that if midfielders create scoring chances, they are finished.

The coach also adds that communication has been much easier because the team is focused on teamwork and helping one another.

Labasa plays Navua in the first semifinal today at 2pm, while Lautoka plays Rewa at 4.30pm.

You can catch live commentary of these matches on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.